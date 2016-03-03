A severe weather threat is possible through Wednesday night.

Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm. Since then, it has weakened to a Category 1.

Storms will keep spiraling in overnight through Thursday as Hurricane Michael Crosses through middle Georgia.

The storms will dump heavy rain and have gusty winds. Early estimates of 3 to 6 inches of rainfall possible. Right now the Atlanta metro area looks to be on the lower end of the that. The heavier rain will be in the central and southern parts of the state.

A tornado watch is in effect for the following counties until 2 a.m.: Baker; Baldwin; Barrow; Ben Hill; Berrien; Bibb; Bleckley; Brooks; Bryan; Bulloch; Burke; Butts; Calhoun; Candler; Chatham; Chattahoochee; Clarke; Clay; Colquitt; Columbia; Cook; Crawford; Crisp; Decatur; Dodge; Dooly; Dougherty; Early; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Glascock; Grady; Greene; Hancock; Harris; Henry; Houston; Irwin; Jasper; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Lanier; Laurens; Lee; Liberty; Lincoln; Long; Lowndes; Macon; Marion; McDuffie; McIntosh; Meriwether; Miller; Mitchell; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Peach; Pike; Pulaski; Putnam; Quitman; Randolph; Richmond; Rockdale; Schley; Screven; Seminole; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Tattnall; Taylor; Telfair; Terrell; Thomas; Tift; Toombs; Treutlen; Turner; Twiggs; Upson; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson; Worth

