Much cooler air will move in behind a cold front will make for a cool start to Friday. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the northwest 10-15 mph. Early morning temps will be near 50 and daytime highs in the low 70s. It will be a sunny and crisp weekend behind the storm as more fall-like conditions come to North Georgia.

We should remain dry until late Sunday or early next week as a series of weak frontal systems will bring a slight chance of showers and storms during mainly the afternoon and evening hours.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA