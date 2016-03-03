Much cooler air will move in behind a cold front will make for a cool start to Friday. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the northwest 10-15 mph. Early morning temps will be near 50 and daytime highs in the low 70s. It will be a sunny and crisp weekend behind the storm as more fall-like conditions come to North Georgia.

We should remain dry until late Sunday or early next week as a series of weak frontal systems will bring a slight chance of showers and storms during mainly the afternoon and evening hours.

