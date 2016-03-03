Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Easterly winds will be 5-10 mph with gusts to 15. This shift in the winds will bring in cooler temps and increased clouds. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday we have a slight chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening with high temps still in the low 80s.

Skies will gradually clear as we head toward the middle of next week. Sunshine and unseasonably warm temps are in store for the last half of this week!

