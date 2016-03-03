We are facing a breezy and cool Friday night in the wake of a cold front. This front will usher in some of the coldest temperatures we have had since early April. Friday night football games will be chilly with temps dropping into the upper 40s so you will want to dress warmly this evening.

Skies will clear tonight, which means we will drop down to the low 40s with some suburbs cooling into the upper 30s overnight! After a cold start to the day, sunshine returns for Saturday. Highs will be in the low 60s. More sunshine Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Rain returns on Monday and we are watching for a possible wet pattern to develop on election day.

