Clearing skies tonight night will allow temperatures to fall into the middle 40s

A few patches of fog may be possible in the early hours but should dissipate quickly. The return of sunshine should warm us up to near 70 degrees. Still a bit breezy in the wake of a cold front with NW winds gusting up to 20 mph.

We will continue to warm up Monday and Tuesday with highs near 70 to the lower 70s

For Wednesday and Halloween conditions look warm and dry for most of the day but late evening into the overnight may be stormy.

Showers and storms may stick around through Thursday morning. This time period is being watched for strong storms.

Friday looks cooler and calmer with sunshine and highs in the middle 60s

