A drizzly and cloudy start to the day should give way to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Temperatures should be much warmer than Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Low to middle 80s for highs on Monday and Tuesday with a cold front moving through Tuesday morning bringing widely scattered showers and storms through. Wednesday some isolated showers will linger in the morning with cloud cover left for the rest of the day.

Thursday and Friday we return to cool and sunny conditions before another cold front tries to pass through Saturday. Low chances of rain for the upcoming weekend as models are not in good agreement of the amount moisture and timing of the front.

