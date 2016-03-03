Some patchy areas of drizzle or sprinkles around this morning could persist through early afternoon but skies should just be cloudy for mostly. The clouds break up this evening just before sunset.

Highs will range from the low 50s in the North Georgia Mountains to low 60s in central Georgia.

I'm forecasting a high of 59 for Atlanta. That being said, our ability to clear out skies will have bearing on our temperatures. The longer the clouds and drizzle linger the cooler our highs.

Clearing skies Saturday night allow temperatures to fall into the middle 40s

A perfect Sunday with sunshine and a high of 70

Monday and Tuesday look nice as well with highs near 70 to the lower 70s

For Wednesday and Halloween conditions look dry for most of the day but late evening into the overnight may be stormy.

Showers and storms may stick around through Thursday morning. This time period is being watched for strong storms.

Friday looks cooler and calmer with sunshine and highs in the middle 60s

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA