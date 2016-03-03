Skies will clear out tonight and another push of cold air will usher in freezing temperatures in the north Georgia mountains. A freezing warning is in effect for several counties until the middle of Sunday morning.

Sunshine will still warm us up nearly 20 degrees but that only puts temperatures near 60 for a high on Sunday. Gusts may be in excess of 30-35 mph Sunday morning, weakening into the afternoon.

We stay in the middle to upper 60s Monday through Wednesday with filtered sunshine or high cloudiness through the period.

Shower chances come back Thursday night into Friday. Right now only looking at a 40% chance of rain.

The system that brings up rain chance late week may turn into a powerful Nor'easter by next weekend or early that following week.

