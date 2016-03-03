A seasonal day of weather is expected today with highs in the upper 60s. Cloud cover and scattered showers move in this evening into tonight.

Scattered showers continue through Monday morning, possibly lasting through the afternoon. A cool air wedge also sets up across north Georgia which could make or break the temperature forecast. Highs in the 60s.

Monday night into Tuesday we are watching for the possibility of strong to severe storms moving through. First, into NW Georgia late Monday night then continuing east into Tuesday morning and afternoon. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and isolated brief tornadoes.

We clear out Wednesday but more showers and storms are possible Wednesday evening, through Thursday and Friday. Some of these storms may be strong too.

Saturday looks dry and cool with highs in the middle 50s.

