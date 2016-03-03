A very comfortable and cool morning to start the day but we will end up sunny and warm. Cirrus clouds high in the sky will give us filtered sunshine. Highs in the 80s

85 for a high in Atlanta.

Mostly clear tonight and cool with lows in the 60s

63 for a low in Atlanta.

We warm further Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80s

Even warmer to near 90 with humidity returning Friday and into the weekend.

Isolated storm chances return Saturday and Sunday. Scattered storm chances for Monday

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA