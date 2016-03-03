During the evening, we will see a few showers or drizzle.

The cool air wedge will be slow to break on Saturday. We will continue with a good coverage of clouds. We will have some areas of mist and drizzle off and on during the day. 20% chance for showers. High temperatures will be near 60.

The daytime hours on Sunday look dry. High temperature moves up to 68.

We dry out next week. Monday through Wednesday look dry with temperatures slowly warming. We will have highs Monday in the mid 60s and will move up to the low 70s by Wednesday. We are closely watching a system that will move in Thursday with more rain and the potential for storms.

