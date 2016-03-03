Big changes begin to move in on Thursday. We will have increasing clouds during the day. Some mist and drizzle are possible later in the day. The main area of rain will push in during the evening hours Thursday. While we are tracking the rain moving in from the southwest, we are also tracking a shallow layer of cool air moving in from the northeast. This is a "wedge" developing. This means temperatures will be much cooler. We expect high temperatures only around 60 degrees Thursday.

More rain will be with us on Friday. It will also be cooler. Highs only in the low 50s. We have an 80% chance of rain. Some of the showers will begin to taper off late Friday, but mist and drizzle could linger into part of Saturday. Saturday's highs will be up to 62 degrees.

The daytime hours on Sunday look dry. We are tracking a quick moving system coming in late Sunday that could bring a few showers. That rain chance is at 30%. Highs Sunday up to 65.

We dry out next week. Monday through Wednesday look dry with temperatures slowly warming. We will have highs Monday and Tuesday in the low 60s. We move to the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday.

