A cold front is helping to bring in some cooler air. We will start off Wednesday with more clouds and a slight chance for a lingering light shower early. We will eventually see clouds clearing out as cooler air moves in. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

We remain cool and dry for Thursday. We will have mostly sunny skies with a high of 70. Friday will also be cool with a high of 63. A few more clouds will mix in with the sun.

The rain chances return on Saturday. We will have a 40% chance for showers Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

We dry out again Sunday, but remain chilly. Temperatures will only move up to 65 Sunday and 66 on Monday with dry conditions.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA