Our pattern is changing. We are moving from a dry and hot pattern to a wetter and cooler pattern this week. More moisture is going to start moving into our area. We have a front that will stall out over us. We will also have a developing east wind. Both of those will keep us a little cooler with a better chance for showers.

Monday's rain chance will be at 40%. It won't be raining everywhere all day. It will be off and on light showers at any time during the day. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s. That's still above the average, but a lot cooler than the 90s that we've been dealing with.

We continue with a 40% chance for Tuesday with a high of 83. The rain chance goes up a little to 50% on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The rain chances don' totally go away, but they do go down for the end of the week and the weekend. Rain chance on Friday and Saturday is at 30%. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Sunday's rain chance goes down to 20%.

