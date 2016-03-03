Our rain chances will be going down this week with temperatures remaining above average. We have an east wind with us on Monday. That's usually a little tricky with predicting rain chances. Monday's rain chances will be at around 20%. That east wind could help to trigger only an isolated light shower in some spots during the day. Temperatures will be around 83.

An area of high pressure builds in this week. That will keep us mainly dry. It will also keep us unseasonably warm. Our average high for this week is around 77. We will be trending 5 to 10 degrees above average for the week ahead. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 85. We'll hit 87 Thursday and Friday with a sun and cloud mix. We remain dry Saturday and Sunday with highs holding in the low to mid 80s.

We continue to see above average temperatures through mid October.

