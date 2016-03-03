Temperatures today were slightly below average before warming to near or above average the rest of the week. Atlanta's average high for this date is 89. Highs today will be in the mid-80s

Look for drier air to stick around through Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday should be mostly sunny. There is a slight chance for a shower Wednesday and skies will be partly cloudy.

Our chance of showers goes up as we go through the second half of the week.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA