A frontal boundary is sagging from central to southern Georgia today and drier air is moving in. That drier air will limit our threat for showers. The best chance for showers will be south of I-20. By tomorrow the only significant shower threat will be in southern Georgia.

Temperatures today will be slightly below average before warming to near or above average the rest of the week. Atlanta's average high for this date is 89. Highs today will be in the mid-80s

Look for drier air to stick around through Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday should be mostly sunny. There is a slight chance for a shower Wednesday and skies will be partly cloudy.

Our chance of showers goes up as we go through the second half of the week.

