Clear and chilly again overnight with lows in the lower to middle 40s

Sunshine and warmer temperatures Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 60s

We will have increasing clouds and winds in the evening. Then scattered showers will move in Sunday night.

Monday looks mainly dry during the day before showers and storms, followed by a line of storms move in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Theses storm may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and brief tornadoes.

That threat continues through Tuesday morning before subsiding in the afternoon.

Wednesday looks sunny and comfortable with highs near 70

Shower and storm chances return Thursday and Friday, some of these may be strong too.

