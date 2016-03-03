Autumn begins this evening but summer weather will be around all weekend long.

Skies today will be partly cloudy with highs near 90. Isolated showers and storms will develop this afternoon, a 20-30% chance of rain.

Sunday temperatures cool just slightly, but conditions will still be very summer-like.

A cold front moves into Georgia Monday and stalls through Tuesday, giving us solid rain chances those days with highs in the lower 80s.

After that first front dissipates, a second front approaches from the northwest keeping rain chances in the 40-50% range through next weekend. Highs warm slightly, in the middle 80s.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA