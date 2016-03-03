It's finally feeling more like Fall. Temperatures Wednesday were running around 10 degrees cooler than it was on Tuesday. We topped off at 75 in the afternoon. The average high for today's date is 72. So we were still a little above average, but much cooler than yesterday.

We remain cool and dry for Thursday. We will have mostly sunny skies with a high of 70. We are going with an 11 on the WIZometer for Thursday. Friday will also be cool with a high of 64. A few more clouds will mix in with the sun but we expect to stay dry Friday.

The rain chances return on Saturday. We will have a 50% chance for showers Saturday. It looks like most areas will receive less than a half inch of rain out of this system. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

We dry out again Sunday, but remain chilly. Temperatures will only move up to 66 Sunday and 68 on Monday with dry conditions.

