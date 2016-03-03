We held in the 60s Friday afternoon. Our high was 66. Clouds have been increasing. We will continue to see clouds throughout the evening and overnight hours. If you are headed to a high school football game, it will be cloudy and cool with temps in the 60s.

We are still tracking an area of rain moving into our area Saturday. We have a 40% chance for showers. Those showers will be off and on light rain scattered around the area. It looks like most areas will receive less than a quarter of an inch of rain out of this system. Temperatures will be near 70 in the afternoon.

We dry out again Sunday, but remain chilly. It will be rather breezy, too. We start off Sunday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s in the metro area. Some spots in far north Georgia will start the day near freezing. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. The weather remains and cool Monday, with highs in the mid 60s. Slightly warmer Tuesday with a high near 70.

It looks like any rain chances will hold off until the end of the week.

