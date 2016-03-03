A few showers and thundershowers will redevelop on Saturday. We don't think we will have as many as we had on Friday. We also don't think they will be as intense. There is a 40% chance for showers. Temperatures will move up to 89.

Some drier air moves in Sunday. The rain chance goes down to 20%. Temperatures will warm back to the low 90s. We continue with a 20% chance for a shower Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 90s again. Some spots will even make it into the mid 90s.

The rain chance goes back to 30% Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will be near 90.

