SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Fannin County until 11:00 a.m. The risks include winds up to 60 MPH and penny-sized hail.

Another severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Chatsworth, Ringgold and Indian Springs, Ga until 11:15 a.m. The risks include winds up to 60 MPH and penny-sized hail.

11Alive Meterologist Chesley McMcNeil said because of the quantity of rain over the last few days, there is a threat of flooding.

The rain continues mid-morning and through this afternoon. The storms are pretty strong north of the area over Tennessee, but as they cross the border into GA the weaken. They are still producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and winds up to 40mph.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Highs will be around 90.

The Storm prediction center has upgraded the marginal risk to a slight risk for severe weather. That means scattered severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in the Atlanta Metro area.

More of the same as we head into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s Friday with a 30% chance for rain. Back to a 50% chance on Saturday, and a 40% chance on Sunday.

