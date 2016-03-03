A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of north and northwest Georgia. The NW corner of the state has already seen 3-5 inches of rain with more on the way. Another 2-3" of rain is possible in those areas. Rivers, creeks and streams are rising in NW Georgia. Flash flooding is possible in those spots.

We will have a 60% chance for showers in the metro area Thursday. Some of those showers could have some heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds in association with them. The chances are a little higher for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will move up to around 83 degrees.

The rain chances come down a little Friday. We will still have a 40% chance for showers. There will be more dry times during the day. Highs still in the mid 80s.

The rain chances look a little lower for the weekend. We are still getting in some conflicting data from our models. The trend is that there will be fewer showers around. Our rain chance Saturday and Sunday will be at 30%. Temperatures still in the low to mid 80s.

The rain chance goes down to 20% Monday, then less than 20% Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures remain a little above average in the low to mid 80s.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA