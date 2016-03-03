Expect showers and storms to develop throughout the Atlanta metro - especially in the afternoon. Evening showers and storms will begin to diminish over time. Highs today will be cooler than they were for much of the week as showers and storms help to hold down the numbers. They will climb into the mid-80s.

While we will see scattered showers and storms on Monday they won't be as numerous as on Saturday. The threat of showers diminishes through the week. But as the storm threat goes down the temperatures will go up. Look for highs to reach the lower 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

