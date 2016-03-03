We had a nice sunny day on Sunday with the breeze dying down and temperatures that topped off at 63 in Atlanta. Temperatures will be dropping quickly. During the evening, we will fall through the 50s. By morning, we start off with temperatures in the city around 41. Outside the city, we will have some 30s in spots. A Frost Advisory is in effect for north Georgia, metro Atlanta and much of middle Georgia just north of Macon. As temperatures outside the city fall into the low to mid 30s, we will see some patchy frost developing in some spots. I don't think it will be widespread, but patchy areas of frost in some low lying areas. The sky will be clear and the air will be calm.

We will have plenty of sunshine on Monday with just a few high clouds mixing in at times. Temperatures will move up to 66. It won't be as cold Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s early on Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny again Tuesday with a high of 69.

A few more clouds will mix with the sun Wednesday as high temperatures move up to 70. We will introduce a slight chance of a shower late Thursday at just 20%. The best chance for rain moves in on Friday. Temperatures will be cool. Highs Friday will be around 55. The models are still not consistent with the timing and extent of the rain. We will be fine tuning this forecast throughout the week.

The rain chance will move to 40% on Saturday with a high of 62. The rain chance goes down to 30% on Sunday with a high of 61.

