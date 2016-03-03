Temps are starting off this morning in the 30s in some spots prompting a Frost Advisory for north Georgia, metro Atlanta and much of middle Georgia just north of Macon until 8am.

We will have plenty of sunshine on today with just a few high clouds mixing in at times. Temperatures will move up to 66. It won't be as cold tonight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s early on Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny again Tuesday with a high of 69.

A few more clouds will mix with the sun Wednesday as high temperatures move up to 70. We will introduce a slight chance of a shower late Thursday at just 20%. The best chance for rain moves in on Friday. Temperatures will be cool. Highs Friday will be in the mid 50s. The models are still not consistent with the timing and extent of the rain. We will be fine tuning this forecast throughout the week.

