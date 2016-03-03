Pretty much a perfect day of weather to enjoy Sunday!

Abundant sunshine temperatures near seasonal levels with highs in the lower 70s. Wind speeds will increase through the day as a front approaches. Gusts up to 25 mph possible for Atlanta, in the North Georgia Mountains a wind advisory is in place where sustained wind speeds will be at least 20 mph, gusts more than 35 mph, especially in the high elevations.

It doesn't get much better than this! Comfortable conditions overall, turning breezy by the afternoon. A perfect 11 on the Wizometer! #gawx #storm11 Posted by Meteorologist Wes Peery 11Alive - WesWeather on Sunday, October 28, 2018

As a front comes through tonight a few showers are possible, it's about a 30% chance of rain.

A little cooler Monday with highs in upper 60s, back into the lower 70s Tuesday.

For Wednesday and Halloween conditions look warm and dry highs will be above average, in the upper 70s for highs.

Showers and storms for Thursday, some storms may be strong with gusty winds.

Friday and Saturday look cooler and calmer with sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 60s

