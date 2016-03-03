More hot weather will be with us for the rest of the week. We hit 90 degrees Wednesday. That's the first time we've had a 90 degree temperature in October since 1954. We expect to hit 90 again today. That will be close to a record. Today's record high is 91 degrees set in 1954.

We will stay dry through the end of the week and much of the weekend thanks to high pressure that is parked over the southeast. That high is also keeping us hot. We expect to hit 91 degrees Friday, then go back to 89 Saturday.

The rain chance goes up slightly to 20% Sunday. Monday's rain chance will be at 30%. Tuesday and Wednesday's rain chances will be at 20%. Temperatures will lower a little Sunday into Tuesday moving back toward the low 80s.

We will continue to see above average temperatures through mid October. We are seeing some trends in our long term forecast models, that some cooler air could make it here by October 15th-16th. We will keep watching those trends!

