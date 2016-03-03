We will hold on to the sunshine and warm temps Thursday with a high around 91. Friday start off with sun, but a few clouds will form during the afternoon with the day time heating. High will be close to 90 with humidity. Look for a very slight chance for rain (20%).

Isolated storm chances return Saturday and Sunday with a 30 to 40% chance for rain. Mainly during the afternoon. Scattered storm chances continues into next week.

