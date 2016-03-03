Most areas will be dry, but in the afternoon, there is just a 20% chance for an isolated pop up shower in the afternoon and evening. High will be around 90.

Saturday will be the same with the slight chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Sunday, we will continue that pattern, with a 30% chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be around the 90 degree mark both days.

We continue with a 30% chance for a shower Monday. Then we continue with a 20 to 30% chance for afternoon showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

