Temperatures will remain well above average for this time of year. Our average high should be around 82 for mid September. We will move up to 90 the next few days. Those temperatures running about 8 degrees above average. There may even be some spots that will get even hotter than 90. There is enough humidity around that will make it feel like it's in the mid 90s with the heat index. We look to stay dry Tuesday through Thursday.

Our rain chances aren't that impressive as we move toward the end of the week and the weekend. We will only go up to a 20% chance for showers Friday through Monday. Temperatures will be around 86-87 degrees.

