Muggy weather continues today with again somewhat limited coverage of storms. Storms will first develop across extreme northern Georgia then fill in south of I-22 in the afternoon. Some more storms may be generated from a miniature cold front(outflow boundary) in the afternoon. About a 40% chance of storms, some which may be strong to severe with lots of lightning, small hail, and damaging wind.

Highs will be in the lower 90s, heat indices ranging from the middle 90s to 100.

High of 91, peak heat index of 97 for Atlanta.

We'll do it all again Sunday but will slightly better coverage of clouds and storms. Still about a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be a little cooler, in the upper 80s.

We return to the 90s with heat indices up to 100 through next weekend with daily rain chances.

