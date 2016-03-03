Happy 4th of July!

The forecast for today is pretty typical for July with highs near 90 and humid conditions. Isolated thunderstorms may develop this afternoon and evening but should calm down in time for fire works late this evening.

A high of 89 in Atlanta, feeling more like the middle 90s.

Much better chances of showers and storms into this weekened with temperatures staying in the middle to upper 80s. 50-70% chance of rain Friday-Sunday.

Slightly lower chances of rain for early next week with temperatures remaining the same.

