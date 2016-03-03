Hot and humid weather expected today, can't rule out an isolated shower or storm across far northern GA. A storm may even turn severe in the heat of the day. Highs in the lower middle 90s with heat indices near 100.

Brunch inside is probably the best option with the heat and humidity today #gawx #storm11 #11alive pic.twitter.com/mjWqw2FoWU — Wes Peery-11Alive (@WesWeather) June 24, 2018

Widely scattered storms possible by Monday afternoon but temperatures looks to be even warmer with highs in the middle 90s

A cold front moves through from the east Tuesday only knocking temperatures down a couple of degrees. Widely scattered storms stay in the forecast Monday-Wednesday.

Lesser rain chances Thursday into the weekend with highs staying in the low to middle 90s

