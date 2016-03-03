Just a few clouds over head to start the day with muggy conditions. Look for a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. There is a marginal-to-slight risk for severe weather. The main threat will be damaging winds. Be on the lookout for heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

We can expect more of the same for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low 90s, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoons.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA