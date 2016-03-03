A tropical air mass will be in place on Sunday. That means showers and storms will develop this afternoon. Some of these storms may be strong to severe with frequent lightning, hail, and damaging wind gusts. I'm not expecting widespread severe weather but isolated severe thunderstorms warnings are possible.

Depending on if and or when the rain comes, highs will rain from the middle 80s to low 90s. It will feel like the low 90s with the muggy air mass.

The afternoon scattered storm chances continue all the way though next weekend. Daily temperatures will be in the middle 80s to low 90s.

A cold front tries to move through by late next weekend.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA