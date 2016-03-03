The chance for rain goes up as a front approaches our area and stalls. Waves will ride along the front and bring a 30% chance for rain this afternoon. Thursday and Friday. Highs will remain near 90 each day, with a 40% chance for isolated thunderstorms.

Rain chances go down just a little for Saturday and Sunday to 30%. Temps over the weekend top off in the upper 80s.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA