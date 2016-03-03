We will begin the day humid, with temps in the 70s. Look for partly sunny skies, and temps to heat rapidly into the 80s. Late afternoon will feature a few pop up thunderstorms. Not everyone will receive them (30% chance).

The rain chance will increase as we head into the weekend. Friday, we will have 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Highs will be near 90. Saturday, we will have a 70% chance with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday, we will have a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High around 84.

Slightly lower chances of rain for early next week with high temperatures rising back to around 90.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA