Isolated thunderstorms are dropping some heavy rain this evening. They will gradually diminish after sunset tonight. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

The high chance for rain continues Tuesday (40%). There will be a few scattered thunderstorms around during the afternoon. High: 88

Turns a little drier toward the middle of the week as a cold front pushes through our area. Look for a 20% chance for rain Wednesday and Tuesday. Highs both day around 90 degrees.

The rain chance will go up for the weekend.

