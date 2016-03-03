Just a slim chance of isolated showers and storms this evening as a frontal system has pulled up stationary over middle Georgia. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows near 70 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Skies will gradually clear as we head toward the middle of next week. Sunshine and unseasonably warm temps are in store for the last half of this week!

