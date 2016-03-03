Rain chances will be fairly low as we begin the weekend. Saturday we will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for afternoon showers. Afternoon highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Skies will gradually clear as we head toward the middle of next week. Sunshine and unseasonably warm temps are in store for the last half of this week!

