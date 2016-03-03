We will have a 30% chance for an isolated shower or T-Storm this afternoon and tonight. Look for breezy conditions as well. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 80s.

We are continuing to watch Hurricane Michael. The storms is forecast to make landfall over the Florida panhandle early Wednesday as a category 3 Hurricane (120mph winds).

The storm is forecast to push into south Georgia Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The storms will dump heavy rain and have gusty winds. Early estimates of 3 to 6 inches of rainfall possible. Right now the Atlanta metro area looks to be on the lower end of the that. The heavier rain will be in the central and southern parts of the state.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon for Madison, Clarke, Oconee, Morgan, Jasper, and Putnam Counties.

As we move into the weekend and next week cooler more fall-like temperatures as the tropical system will help to pull in cooler air from the plains states.

