Mostly cloudy skies to start the day. We will have a 30% chance for an isolated shower or T-Storm. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

We are watching the tropics closely. Michael is forecast to be a Category 2 Hurricane by midweek as the storm pushes into the Florida panhandle. The storm is forecast to push into south Georgia Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The storms will dump heavy rain and have gusty winds. Early estimates of 2 to 6 inches of rainfall possible. Right now the Atlanta metro area looks to be on the lower end of the that. The heavier rain will be in the central and southern parts of the state.

As we move into the weekend and next week cooler more fall-like temperatures as the tropical system will help to pull in cooler air from the plains states.

