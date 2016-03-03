There is a very moist airmass over North Georgia tonight and we are seeing a few isolated hit or miss storms with heavy downpours. They are few and far between but where the rain is falling it is heavy.

We will have scattered showers and storms developing after lunch time. Some of these storms may be strong to severe with heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts. Localized flash flooding a concern once again too.

Highs will be in the upper 80s

Best chances of strong to severe storms late Monday afternoon and evening.

Rain chances ramp us Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front moves in ushering is relatively drier air. It won't do much to cooler our temperatures.

Isolated rain chances Thursday.

Better chances of rain Friday and Saturday. Some storms may be strong to severe Saturday afternoon.

