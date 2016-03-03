This looks to be the last dry day before we enter a wet stretch this work week. Only a 20% chance of rain with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a little cooler than Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.

89 for a high in Atlanta.

A slow moving front moves into north Georgia Monday that gives us high rain chances, I have us at 60% with scattered showers and storms through most of the day.

That front hangs around through Tuesday keeping solid rain chances in place before dissipating.

Rain chances will remain high, in the 50-60% range into Thursday.

As we enter Friday and the weekend our rain probability lowers to 30-40%.

Highs this upcoming week will be seasonal, in the lower to middle 80s.

