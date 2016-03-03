Clouds, light rain and drizzle will be the weather story today. The will remain off and on, light this afternoon and tonight. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

We are watching a system that will move into the area late tonight into Tuesday, Election Day. Rain and thunderstorms will move through the start during the early morning. Some of the storms could be strong to severe.

The main threat will be overnight Monday into early Tuesday for much of north Georgia and the metro Atlanta area. The line will sweep through NW Georgia overnight and through metro Atlanta early Tuesday morning. There is enough shear and convective energy with this system to have us concerned about damaging wind threats and the chance for some isolated tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has all of north Georgia and metro Atlanta in the "slight" risk for severe storms. That's level 2 out of 5. We think there will be scattered severe storm along this line.

We will have another chance for a few showers on Wednesday. Then the rain chance goes up to 50% on Thursday and Friday as another front moves in. It will also give us a threat of storms on Friday.

We will clear out and cool off for the weekend.

