Mostly Clear and mild this evening with overnight lows in the low 70s.

Friday looks to remains on the dry side with less than a 10% chance for rain. The rain chance goes up slightly Saturday and Sunday. Look for a 20% chance with a few more clouds will mix in with the sun. That will help keep our high temperatures in the upper 80s rather than in the 90s. It will still be above average, but not as hot as we've been the past few days.

Rain chances go up a little more Tuesday and Wednesday to 40% as more moisture moves in. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s for the first part of the week.

We are still seeing some hints in our long term forecasts that some cooler air may be moving in for the end of September into the beginning of October. It's still not certain, but we hope to get some cooler relief at the end of the month!

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA