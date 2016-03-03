Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far. We hit 93 degrees at 3:20pm. The last time we hit 93 was August 22, 2017. That last time we were hotter than 93 was July 26, 2017 when it hit 94.

We will stay hot on Wednesday. We expect another high temperature of 93 in the afternoon. Rain chances stay low at 20%. We have a ridge of high pressure over us that is helping to suppress the development of some storms.

As that high weakens beginning Thursday, the rain chances go back up again. We will have a 50% chance for showers Thursday, Friday and Saturday. With the increase in the rain chances, we think temperatures will be just shy of 90. We expect highs in the upper 80s.

The rain chance goes to 30% on Sunday, then down to 20% Monday and Tuesday. Highs will return to the low 90s.

It already looks and feels like summer but the official arrival is Thursday morning at 6:07 am.

