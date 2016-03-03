Lower rain chances for this afternoon (30%). Mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the low 80s which is still a little warmer than normal for the end of September.

Rain chances will remain low for the weekend. Saturday we will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for afternoon showers. Sunday will be the same with a 30% chance. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Skies will gradually clear as we head toward the middle of next week.

